Niall Iain MacLean, Inveraray

The community of Inveraray is saddened to hear of the death of Mr Niall Iain MacLean.

Mr MacLean passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday April 8.

He was a well known – often kilted – figure across the whole of Argyll and will be remembered as ‘mine host’ at a number of hotels in the region during his working life, while he was an active participant in many different aspects of Inveraray life, not least the church and Inveraray Games.

A full tribute to Mr MacLean will appear in the pages of the Argyllshire Advertiser in due course.

We offer our condolences to Mrs MacLean and all the family.