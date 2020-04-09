Island firm plays critical role in ventilator surge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A Rothesay technology firm is playing a vital role in the worldwide surge in demand for ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flexible Technology Limited (FTL) on the Isle of Bute expects to produce around 100,000 printed circuit boards for one of the world’s leading manufacturers of actuators – a key component in the production of ventilators.

To enable the majority of its highly-skilled staff to continue to work, strict social distancing and public protection equipment measures have come in at the plant, it said.

Orders currently stand at 65,000 units, with one unit used per ventilator, and FTL is anticipating orders for a further 35,000.

Peter Timms, chairman and managing director of FTL, said: ‘This is an exceptional time for all of us and our outstanding workforce are pulling out all the stops to meet increased demand for the flexible circuits used in the critical medical equipment.’

FTL produces a range of circuit boards and related technology and was established 40 years ago.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has worked closely with FTL for several years.

Morag Goodfellow, area manager at HIE in Argyll, said: ‘There are many examples of companies across the Highlands and Islands that are working on various aspects of tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

‘FTL is a long-established firm and an important employer on Bute. It’s a great example of a company able to respond quickly to an urgent international need.

Their expertise in this high-tech field is proving vital and we wish them every success in meeting the increased demand while protecting their employees.’