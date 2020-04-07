Skerryvore forced to cancel Inveraray Castle concert

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Skerryvore have announced tonight that they have had to cancel their anniversary concert, XV, which was due to take place at Inveraray Castle on June 6.

The band said in a statement: ‘We are devastated to announce that we will have to cancel our 15th Anniversary concert XV at Inveraray Castle on the June 6 this year.

‘This was not a decision taken lightly but is ultimately the right decision given the global pandemic and implications of that on everyday life. We explored numerous options of alternative dates but sadly could not manage to get all the elements [which had been[ secured for June 6 to once again align.

‘We want to say a massive thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Argyll for accepting our request to host our anniversary concert at the castle and a thanks to the estate team and all of our event team for the work and planning that has already taken place to make this event possible.

‘The blow of cancelling this concert obviously has huge financial implications for us as a band but the biggest loss without doubt is not being able to welcome all the fans from around the world that had purchased tickets to join us at Inveraray on June 6.

‘All tickets purchased will be refunded 100 per cent in the next 10-14 days by the ticket platform Eventbrite. Your patience is greatly appreciated while this process is completed.

‘We look forward to getting back on the road soon to continue our 15th year of touring and we have lots of exciting shows to announce for later in the year, as well as a very special new track called Everyday Heroes coming out this Thursday (April 9). Until then, stay home and stay safe.

‘Thanks once again for all your support and messages during this time.’