Show love for NHS with blue heart made in Oban

People wanting to show off their love for the NHS can now get a unique window display made right here in Oban.

Graphic designer Leonie Mead, of Art & Sea, usually turns her creativity to creating lettering for boats, kayaks, vehicle livery or company logos.

But with the coronavirus bringing a lockdown and admiration for NHS workers soaring, Leonie came up with a way to symbolise our gratitude.

She has created specially-made ‘blue hearts for the NHS’ using off-cuts of sticky-back blue vinyl. The hearts can stick anywhere but she hoped people will display them in their windows in a show of support.

Leonie, a volunteer crew member with Oban lifeboat, knows only too well what it’s like putting life on the line to help those in need.

Mrs Mead said: ‘Right now I think everyone wants to help as much as they can but there’s not always a huge amount people can do at home. This was just something small I felt I could do.’

The blue hearts are free of charge from Leonie’s website, with visitors encouraged to make a donation to the NHS Charities Together, which is running an urgent COVID-19 appeal.

For more info on the blue hearts, visit https://www.artandsea.co.uk/product-category/blue-hearts-for-the-nhs/ or go to https://m.facebook.com/artandsea.co.uk