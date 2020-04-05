Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 3, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A big hand

We join our communities in applauding the people at the sharp end of the coronavirus outbreak.

In this time of crisis, we have nothing but admiration for frontline health, care and other local authority staff – and even management – who are having to deal with the virus close-up.

Let’s not forget everyone else working on for the benefit of our society, from shop workers to lorry drivers and the emergency services – and many more besides. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

There are a few numpties who believe they are invincible and fail to abide by our new social rules – but people in general appear to be complying, difficult as it may be, for the greater good.

And no matter how many cases there may have been locally, the same rules still apply.

Stay safe and keep helping each other.

Need to travel?

There has been controversy over contractors on the new pylon line travelling home at weekends – see page 3. We asked, but the answers we received failed to address the need to travel home. Why keep travelling backwards and forwards?