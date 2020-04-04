Worldwide ceilidh community sign up for Tunes in the Hoose

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Capercaillie founder Martin MacLeod, originally from Oban, and his son, also Martin, have came up with an innovative way to connect musicians from all over the world and allow them to play together for the enjoyment of others.

‘Tunes in the Hoose’ was inspired by Scottish musician, and family friend of the MacLeods, Peter Wood, who was posting videos of himself playing tunes in his home during self-isolation.

Having saw the footage Martin senior, called his filmmaker son to ask if he had the technology and know-how to put a video together of him playing along to Peter’s video.

‘I run my own production company based out of Glasgow, so it’s relatively straight forward work for me (paired with the fact that work is non-existent just now),’ said Martin Junior.

‘From that first successful attempt, our new idea was to create an online community for all Scottish musicians to help them connect and continue to play together during these uncertain times.’

Housed in Facebook, Tunes in the Hoose amassed over 4000 followers last week with 250,000+ views worldwide. Musicians, including Martin senior and Peter, have been contributing from all over the world, including UK, USA, Australia, Canada, India and across Europe.

‘Tunes in the Hoose is acting as a replacement for social gatherings, networking, gigs, ceilidhs and festivals, as everyone can contribute and enjoy from their own homes during lockdown,’ added Martin Junior.

‘The process of sustaining the online community is incredibly time consuming. I run the main page and private group, respond to hundreds of messages per day whilst curating and creating each individual video, which each take 1-2 hours to produce.

‘A common misconception is that we are doing this either via livestream, or through some kind of app- when in reality it’s very complicated work which is why you don’t see anyone else with a project like this (or one that is producing at such a fast rate).’

One of the latest pieces to be put up features Oban accordionist Donnie MacCorquodale playing four jigs (Kenny Gillies of Portnalong, The Famous Baravan, Wee Murdie, and Wee Murdo, The Man From North Connel) on his accordion acompanied by fellow Obanite Clare Jordon on Keys. Others joining in the session are Matthew Maclennan on keys (Edinburgh), Martin MacLeod Snr on double bass (Pitlochry), Peter Wood on 2nd box (Shetland Islands) and Rory Grindlay on drums (West Calder). https://www.facebook.com/106911464278847/videos/1598515126962527/

Other notable examples from ‘The Hoose’ include:

A musician in Canada playing a tune and a 9 year-old Highland dancer joining in the fun: https://www.facebook.com/106911464278847/videos/217741722811064/

A young boy in Shetland who couldn’t play for his school show (as it was cancelled), with a band of musicians filled in the gaps: https://www.facebook.com/TunesInTheHoose/videos/637912403696115/

A virtual ceilidh (three videos/dances) for the public to dance at home on Friday night (biggest band to date): https://www.facebook.com/TunesInTheHoose/videos/555490235072259/

Most viewed video: https://www.facebook.com/TunesInTheHoose/videos/663285577547557/

‘We’ve only been running for 12 days, so there are plenty more tunes to come,’ added Martin junior.

‘We’ll just have to see what the future holds and hope that I’ll be able to sustain things when this situation blows over. Perhaps a Tunes in the Hoose festival!’

To contribute to Tunes in the Hoose:

1. Film yourself and post a video of you playing a tune to the private group www.facebook.com/groups/TunesTeam.

2. Other musicians will then listen to the tune with headphones and play along, recording on a separate device (iPhone, tablet, etc).

3. They will post their parts underneath the original tune and Martin junior will download them all once there are enough for a good video.

4. Martin will get to work on the behind the scenes work (editing, motion graphics, transcoding, audio syncing and mastering) and post the final videos to the main Facebook page www.facebook.com/tunesinthehoose.