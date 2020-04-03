Reasons to be cheerful – April 3, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

In these uncertain days, from time to time it is important to focus on the more positive and light-hearted sides of life. We asked our readers for their reasons to be cheerful amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Many thanks to everyone who has replied.

Paula Cameron from Ardrishaig told us she has been busy with nine-year-old son Rhys making rainbows during these days of social distancing.

‘Our neighbour shouted across and asked us if Rhys could paint one on paper so she could have one for her window,’ explained Paula. ‘We are going to start doing easter cards to post out to people who live alone. Rhys has also been making posters, one with a green tick and another with a red cross, for our friends and family to put on their windows to show if they are okay or need help.

Paula added: ‘We have been doing home work also but I’m not being strict on it. It’s a huge change for the kids and a very long day stuck indoors so trying to make everything fun.’

The Clap for Carers campaign on the evening of Thursday March 26 was well supported in Mid Argyll and Tarbert. People were encouraged to stand at their gardens, balconies, front doors and windows to give a round of applause to NHS staff and carers working in the front line against coronavirus.

While out applauding, residents from Cnoc Mor Place, Lochgilphead, decided they needed to find a way to have more ‘almost get-togethers’ during this time of isolation.

So the following night, a suitable distance apart, they ‘met’ for a remote street party. In their candlelit gardens, and wrapped in blankets, they gathered as famous fiddler Archie McAllister was streamed live.

Resident Claire Cameron said: ‘Hopefully we will do it again. We even said we could make it a competition to see who has the best decorated garden each week.’