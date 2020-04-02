News from the districts – March 27, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Luing

Pupils at Luing Primary School have been learning about how to create a sustainable future through the United Nations Global Goals.

The Global Goals address the global challenges everyone faces, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

To coincide with this project, Dave Alsop from Seed for Life went along to the school to talk to the children about the vital work the charity does to help people in Malawi.

The pupils were so inspired by the work that Seed for Life does, they decided to donate £375 to the charity. This was money that had previously been raised by pupils at a community event in the school, and will enable at least one child in Malawi to attend high school for four years.

Tighnabruaich

RNLI Tighnabruaich’s had its first rescue launch of 2020.

The inshore lifeboat responded to a call from the UK Coastguard at 8.26pm on Thursday March 19 to assist a vessel in difficulty by Burnt Islands, near Colintraive.

The RNLI’s four volunteer crew aboard the James and Helen Mason were on hand to help the vessel back to safe waters while local coastguard crews, including volunteers from the neighbouring Kames station, supported from the shore ensuring the wellbeing of the stricken vessels crew.

The vessel itself was checked for damage and tests were carried out to ensure it was able to continue and, accompanied by the lifeboat, proceeded on its journey toward Tarbert.

Lifeboat helm Garry Coyle advised: ‘Anyone experiencing difficulties at sea should contact the Coastguard in the first instance.’

Rothesay

Pupils at Rothesay Joint Campus are top of the class when it comes to numbers, with the school’s primary four and five pupils being crowned Argyll and Bute’s Sumdog champions.

Sumdog is Britain’s largest series of maths competitions and sees children battle it out against pupils in other schools to answer a series of questions over five days.

The youngsters at Rothesay Joint Campus competed against almost 1,200 other pupils from across Argyll and Bute to answer a total of 1,000 questions each, with one pupil finishing in the top 10 and 14 children in the top 50.

The competition is held every three months and this is not the first time that Rothesay has celebrated success. The school’s primary four class won the competition earlier this year, while primary four to five and primary two to three classes both won in 2019.