Announcements March 27, 2020

Births

MCPHEE – TAYLOR

Alasdair and Suzanne are delighted to announce the birth of their baby daughter, Isla Taylor McPhee, on March 9, 2020, at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, Glasgow. Grandparents Alasdair and Fiona, and Logan and Frances (Cambuslang) are thrilled. A welcome cousin for Calum and Abigail.

Golden Weddings

MACPHERSON

Margaret to Tommy, by Rev J I Williamson, on March 25, 1970, at Caulfield Church, Melbourne. Victoria, Australia.

Deaths

JAMES – Peacefully, at the Cherwood House Care Centre, Bicester, on March 25, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Campbell Bannatyne, in her 90th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Ernest James, much loved mum of Campbell and his wife Lee, and loving nan and great nan.

JOHNSON – Gordon Archibald, formerly of Tarbert, in his 57th year, suddenly in Inverness, on March 19, 2020, son of Jean and the late Ronald Johnson, brother to Irene, Jane and James, father to Brogan and grumpa to Cassidy.

KERR – Suddenly at home, 64 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on March 5, 2020, Ian Kerr, in his 61st year, beloved son of the late John and Isobel Kerr and a loving nephew and friend to many. Funeral private.

PEDEN – Alexander, at Erskine Hospital, on March 14, 2020, beloved husband of Jen, loving father of Mandy, Andrew and Angus, proud granddad of Aonghas and Matthew, and father-in-law of dear Emma. Cremated at Dalnottar Crematorium, Clydebank, on March 26, 2020.

acknowledgements

MCKAY – The family of the late Mary Jane Anderson McVicar would like to thank everyone for the many cards, flowers and hampers they received following their recent sad loss of Mary. We would like to thank the staff at 4D, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Campbeltown Hospital, especially the staff at the Dialysis Unit for their care over the years. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for his personal and uplifting service, to David McEwan for his great musical accompaniment, to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional care and attention, and to all who paid their last respects to Mary at the church and graveyard. The collection raised £882.16 and will be spit between the Red Cross Rural Transport Fund and Kintyre Dialysis Group. The family would like to thank you all very much.

in memoriams

DOTT – In loving memory of Charlie, who died March 28, 2017. Loving husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.

Love and miss you lots.

– Your loving wife Isobel and family xx.

MCEACHRAN – March 30, 2017.

Gary, you are loved and missed more with every passing day.

– Mum, Dad, Ross, Beth, Christopher and Alyssa xx.

MCLAUGHLIN – In loving memory of Maureen McLaughlin, née Kennedy, who passed away on March 25, 2018. A dear wife, mother, granny and great granny.

Forever in our hearts.

– Andrew and all the family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a much loved daughter, Mhairi, who died March 26, 2019.

Missed and remembered every day.

– Davie and family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my granddaughter, Mhairi, who passed away March 26, 2019.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love, Granny x.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of our beautiful cousin, Mhairi, who passed away March 26, 2019.

We’re sending a dove to Heaven,

With a parcel on its wings,

Be careful when you open it,

It’s full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses,

Wrapped up in a million hugs,

To show how much we miss you,

And to send you all our love.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

– Love, Barbara, Isobel and families.