Reasons to be cheerful – March 27, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

In these uncertain times it is important to focus from time to time on the more positive and light-hearted sides of life.

We asked our readers for their reasons to be cheerful amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Many thanks to everyone who replied.

Send us your reasons to be cheerful in the current lockdown. Just email your reasons with any photographs to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk

Sophia Milton got in touch to say: ‘What makes me happy is seeing my daughter checking on the new born lambs, letting her see new life entering the world.’

John Williamson Shank, who is also happy to have started his own business, said: ‘A happy story is me and my wife are expecting our tenth baby very soon just after Christmas.’

Alka Foster told us: ‘I am cheerful as my daughter, who is with Project Trust and volunteering in India, has managed to come home. Thanks to everyone concerned: Project Trust, which is based on Coll, airport staff and the kindness shown in India from the citizens and various authorities who helped my daughter get home safely just in time for Mother’s Day. The best present.’

Minard’s Lesley Goodwin and Martine Craig from Campbeltown have come up with a bright idea to cheer people up – dig out those Christmas lights and switch them on every night.

Tarbert – the first CovidArt village?

In Tarbert, the Loch Fyne Gallery gift shop has appealed to anyone busy with home schooling and looking for a project to make a poster which will be displayed in the gallery window.

Sarah Weir from the gallery says it could be something specific about how to follow social distancing advice. But it could also be a cheery message to anyone getting some fresh air – at a safe distance of course.

Would-be artists can push their posters – up to size A3 – under the big blue doors at the Gallery in Harbour Street, bearing in mind the current movement rules.

Sarah suggests if it proves popular it is something that could be extended throughout the village – the first CovidArt village?