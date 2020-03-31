Police report – March 27, 2020
Drunk driver
At 6.15pm on Friday March 20, at Bank Park, Lochgilphead, a man, aged 53, was arrested for allegedly driving a car while under the influence of alcohol. He subsequently provided a urine sample for analysis.
No MOT
Police stopped a vehicle on the A816 at Cairnbaan on Saturday March 21, at 2.30pm. Checks revealed the vehicle’s MOT had expired. The 28-year-old male driver was charged and issued with a £100 fixed penalty.