Police report – March 27, 2020

Drunk driver

At 6.15pm on Friday March 20, at Bank Park, Lochgilphead, a man, aged 53, was arrested for allegedly driving a car while under the influence of alcohol. He subsequently provided a urine sample for analysis.

No MOT

Police stopped a vehicle on the A816 at Cairnbaan on Saturday March 21, at 2.30pm. Checks revealed the vehicle’s MOT had expired. The 28-year-old male driver was charged and issued with a £100 fixed penalty.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.