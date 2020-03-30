Argyll’s dedicated coronavirus helpline

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A dedicated helpline has been set up for people across Argyll and Bute who may need help during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Caring for People helpline brings together partner agencies and covers a wide range of issues including help for those who are experiencing difficulties accessing food or prescriptions, business advice including access to grants and anyone who has financial or personal concerns.

The contact number 01546 605 524 is available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. An answer machine service will be available to leave a message out-with office hours and at weekends. A member of staff will get in touch during office hours.

An HSCP spokesperson said: ‘We want to do our best to get help where it is most needed. If you have other options, please leave this line open for vulnerable people who may not be able to help themselves. Thank you.’

In addition people can use an online request form.

As part of the partnership approach within Argyll and Bute, local teams will help coordinate the response to requests made through the coronavirus Caring for People helpline.

The helpline number can be used by British Sign Language users through contactSCOTLAND-BSL.

Access to a browsealoud function for visually impaired and language translation is available through Argyll and Bute Council’s website.

The council website has a dedicated coronavirus page providing a central place for people to access local information and links to useful contacts and resources.

