Crinan Canal to be upgraded
The initial stages of a waterway upgrade are under way as Scottish Canals looks at replacing lock gates along ‘Scotland’s most beautiful shortcut’.
A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: ‘We are currently surveying lock gates on the east stretch of the Crinan Canal to enable the design and fabrication of gate replacements.’
Working at Lock 4 in Ardrishaig on Tuesday March 17, divers from Marine and Civil Solutions prepared to inspect the current condition of the gates underwater, while engineers from ECS Engineering Services and principal contractors AmcoGiffen photographed and measured up the site and lock gates.
Scottish Canals added: ‘We are currently anticipating a full closure of the canal to allow the installation in our next programme of winter works, which will be at some point between November 2020 and March 2021. Until we finalise the 2020/21 works programme, we are unable to determine exact dates for this.’