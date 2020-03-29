Argyll comes to terms with life under lockdown

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

s coronavirus continues to spread in Scotland, stringent new curbs were introduced earlier this week on life across the country.

In a fast-moving crisis situation, questions remained as the Advertiser went to press about specific aspects of the overall lockdown – more on this on page three.

Many cafes, shops and other services across Argyll had already closed or announced their intention to suspend operation ahead of the announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the evening of Monday March 23.

The extreme measures, which include a requirement to distance ourselves from others, are all part of a national effort to slow the spread of the virus so that the UK’s health services can cope during the outbreak.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for an immediate stop to public gatherings of more than two people in Scotland.

All non-essential shops should now be closed as well as public spaces including libraries, communal parks and playgrounds and places of worship. The ban extends to ceremonial social events including weddings and christenings, with the exception of funerals which will be restricted to immediate family.

The only permissible reasons to leave your home are:

To shop for basic necessities and that should be limited to once a day

To take exercise once a day – but alone or with your own household, not in groups

For medical reasons or to care for a vulnerable person

To travel to essential work if that cannot be done at home. Further guidance to employers is pending.

Police Scotland officers applied ‘soft enforcement’ of these measures prior to the Scottish Government taking legal powers from Thursday March 26.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ‘Let me be blunt: these stringent restrictions on our normal day to day lives are difficult and unprecedented but they are essential for the protection of all of us. What I am telling people across Scotland that they now must do to help us fight this virus is stay at home.

Following the announcement, Argyll and Bute Council commented via Twitter this was ‘A very clear message from both the UK and Scottish government tonight’.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: ‘The rules and the need are very clear. The consequences for ignoring the rules and denying the need are also very clear.

‘Stay at home. Leave for exercise and essential supplies once a day maximum if you really have to. No gatherings. Only essential work that cannot be done remotely.’