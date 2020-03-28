Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 27, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Stay indoors

There can only be one subject for this week’s leader column.

The impact of coronavirus is being felt far beyond those who have contracted the virus. The COVID-19 emergency has led to governments taking drastic action.

But stories last weekend about people travelling to Argyll and the rest of the west Highlands to ‘escape’ the virus have been beyond belief. Hillwalkers squeezed in close proximity in car parks; sailors arriving in west coast harbours; camper vans visiting in big numbers from the south and second and holiday home-owners deciding to come from cities. All these actions are thoughtless at best and potentially lethal in their selfishness at worst.

But before we get too self-righteous – have you noticed your shops or streets surprisingly busy since Monday?

The advice is simple and straightforward. Stay indoors unless it is absolutely essential – going for a picnic or walking the hills is not essential – to go out.

To do otherwise, whether young or old, is unacceptable.

As for visitors from other areas – haste ye back, but only when it is safe and responsible to return.

Don’t worry, we’ll get round to Knapdale Ward in next week’s edition…