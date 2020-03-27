Visiting suspended across NHS hospitals and care facilities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

NHS Highland has, with immediate effect, suspended all visiting across its health and social care sites.

The move follows the latest advice around reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19 and in order to shield vulnerable groups.

There will be exceptions to the rule which include a birth partner during childbirth, accompanying a child in hospital or for patients receiving end of life care.

In these exceptional cases there must be agreement in advance from the nurse or midwife in charge of the ward or the care home manager.

Where exceptions have been made, visitors will be asked not to visit any other areas in the hospital once their visit is over.

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said: ‘These are not normal circumstances and it is with great reluctance that we take these steps, but they are steps we have to take to protect our patients, our staff and our wider communities.

‘Anyone who is unwell and/or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 – a new, persistent cough and fever or high temperature – should NOT visit any patients in a hospital or care home setting.

‘We appreciate that this is already an anxious time for families/carers and our health and social care staff will keep clear lines of communication open.

‘These measures will be reviewed regularly and relaxed when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.’