Tackling coronavirus together

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, incredible community spirit is being shown across the region, with volunteer support groups coming together to offer help to those in isolation.

Craignish

Craignish Community Council has combined with the village hall committee, Craignish Community Company and other organisations to create the Craignish Coronoavirus (COVID-19) Local Co-ordination Group, offering help to the vulnerable on the Craignish peninsula. Information is being shared on the Craignish Community Facebook page and contact details for community councillors can be found on the Craignish Community Council website.

Furnace

A support network has been set up by Furnace SCIO to ensure those in self isolation can receive supplies. Orders can be made to Furnace Stores and will be delivered by volunteers, who will observe all the necessary precautions when delivering. Collection and delivery of prescriptions from Inveraray Pharmacy can also be arranged. The service is available to Furnace and Minard residents. For more information call Lynda on 07799 622927.

Inveraray

Inveraray Community Council has formed a volunteer group to deliver essential groceries or prescriptions from businesses to those in need. To arrange a delivery, or volunteer your services, contact Linda on 07388 165366 or Aly on 07717 885404.

Kilmichael and Kilmartin

Dunadd Community Council is seeking volunteers to help deliver shopping, pick up prescriptions or even just have a chat over the phone with those in isolation. With a large area to cover, the community council has printable leaflets on its website www.dunaddcc.org that neighbours can distribute, helping to reach those in rural area and make them aware of the support being offered.

To make use of this serivce or to volunteer, contact the key co-ordinators for your area:

Kilmartin – Jim Malcolm on 01546 510540 or jgmalcolm@btinternet.com

Ford – Amber Crowley on 01546 810328 or amber_crowley@outlook.com

Slockavullin – Sue Maclean on 01546 510297 or sue.maclean10@googlemail.com

Kilmartin – David Smart on 07758 130576 or david@dwsassoc.com

Mid Argyll

A Facebook group called Mid Argyll Coronavirus Support Group has been launched, offering support, advice and key information as the situation develops. The group is making it quick and easy for people to volunteer to help and for those self-isolating to ask for assistance. As things change, group adminstrator Steven Timothy hopes to keep members up to date with national and local developments and be able to advertise formal volunteer groups.

Minard

Minard Good Neighbours is offering support to those isolating. Brian and Becs Barker are available on 01546 886273; Liz Feeney on 01546 886276 and Margaret Moncur on 01546 886252. Further information can also be found at minard.org.uk

Tarbert

New volunteer group Team Tarbert is on the case in the lochside village and surrounding areas. For those needing assistance you can contact the group via the Team Tarbert Facebook page, which is being treated like a noticeboard for requests, without sharing personal details, then a volunteer will respond. Alternatively phone one of the key contacts: Fiona McTaggart, 07717 325628; Ailsa Laing, 07748 641412; Johnathan Arnott, 01880 820341; Anne MacArthur, 07484 928026; Alice Kilbride, 07488 293523; Bea McAllister, 01880 820061; or Izzy McGarrie, 07776 349788.

Tayvallich

A volunteer phone tree has been launched by a Tayvallich resident. Kirsten Logue is keeping a log of volunteers’ information to help co-ordinate those offering to deliver shopping, walk dogs and post mail.

To add your name to the list email your name, number, what ‘region’ of Tayvallich you are in, for example Carsaig, Keills Peninsula, Scotnish, and how you can help to kjlogue@hotmail.co.uk

If you require any assistance, use the same email address to contact Kirsten so volunteers can be co-ordinated for you.

If your group has been missed, let us know by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk, via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page or by calling 01546 602345.