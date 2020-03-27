Loch Fyne anglers hook season trophies

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

When the fishing season comes to an end, Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club members are usually looking forward to their annual AGM and award ceremony.

But, like so many other events, this was cancelled due to the present Covid-19 situation. This has already affected competition plans for the coming season with various boat venues on hold until the all-clear comes.

The club has had a reasonably good season with only one boat trip cancelled due to stormy weather, which is better than previous years. Top venue was Stornoway which produced a good range of species and one or two new club records. Over two days members caught 144 fish made up of 15 different species including ling, spotted rays and turbot. There was just one day at Portpatrick due to heavy seas but they still managed to capture a few pollack, bull huss and tub gurnard. A trip to Oban on the other hand was pretty dire, with only five fish recorded. Most of the late season competitions were held at Loch Etive which is always pretty consistent for spurdogs, although they were mainly juvenile fish, a case of quantity over quality. The annual tally of qualifying fish recorded was in excess of 500, which were all returned safely, and three new club records: plaice, turbot and tub gurnard were set, so all in all not too bad a boat season.

The shore section didn’t fare so well this year with a few pretty scratchy first time venues. Corran was undoubtedly the most prolific shore meeting with nine scoring fish, mainly thornback ray, dogfish and a lone scorpion. Arbroath was a new venue for the group and although it wasn’t as productive as hoped, it did turn up a club record turbot and has great future potential. Fort William and Erskine were also first time marks but neither fished well on the day.

Closer to home Portavadie and Cairndow were slightly better with cod, dogfish and a club record mackerel recorded.

Ardrishaig angler and accountant Steven MacBrayne was presented with a surprise gift from the club as he looks ahead to a new chapter in Glasgow. Steven has been a member of Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club and intends to take part in club competitions when he can.

Prizewinners

Club Champion: Nikki Thompson

Runner-Up: Robert MacBrayne

Shore Champion: Robert MacBrayne

Heaviest Boat Fish : Andrew Jamieson

Heaviest Shore Fish : Andrew Jamieson

Nominated Species: Nick Friel

Specimen Fish: Nikki Thompson

Pairs: Gary Sinclair, Jim Smith

Triples: Robert MacBrayne, Gary Sinclair, Steven MacBrayne

Christmas Shield: Gordon Law

PICS:

no_a13SeaAnglers01. Club champion and specimen winner, Nikki Thompson

no_a13SeaAnglers02. Shore champion, Robert MacBrayne

no_a13SeaAnglers03. Andrew Jamieson, heaviest shore and boat fish. Not a bandit, but just keeping safe

no_a13SeaAnglers03. Christmas Shield winner Gordon Law

Steven MacBrayne with his farewell gift from the club. no_a13SeaAnglers06