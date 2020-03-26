Virus deaths rise and new police powers on way

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Three more people in Scotland have died as a result of the coronavirus bringing the total to 25, the First Minister has said at a live news conference this lunchtime.

A further 175 people have tested positive bring the total to nearly 900, said Nicola Sturgeon.

She also revealed that strict new powers to ‘enforce’ social distancing could be in effect later today.

People could be asked to return home and if they do not comply, they could be served with a prohibition notice, fined or even prosecuted, she said.

Police Scotland, however, would continue to take a ‘soft’ approach to enforcement but would have the power to act if necessary, she added.

‘I acutely recognise how unusual and out-of-character these regulations are,’ Ms Sturgeon told the media.

‘These regulations would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago but the measures are, I repeat, essential, to tackle this virus and the impact that it will have on all of us.’

The ramping up of powers follows Royal Assent being given to yesterday’s Coronavirus Bill.

It gives the authority to the Scottish Government to roll out regulation.

Businesses could be closed where necessary and social distancing must be enforced, said the First Minister.

That would mean no public gatherings of more than two people, unless they are from the same household or other special circumstances such as responding to an emergency or for work-related purposes.

Ms Sturgeon said: ‘The regulations give us power to enforce rules which most people are now following anyway and I want to thank people across Scotland for their compliance with the advice.

‘These enforcement powers, I hope, do not have to be used. But they are there to make sure that we can ensure the right things are done to help delay the spread of the virus.

‘It will now be the rule that you should only be outside for a reasonable purpose – buying food or essential household and medical supplies, travelling to or carrying out essential work, exercising once a day or providing care or assistance to others.’

‘Those found not to be acting inline within the regulations can be directed to return home or made to return home.

‘They can also be subject to prohibition notices and if people don’t follow prohibition notices or instructions to return home they could be liable to an on-the-spot fine, and if necessary, prosecuted.

Ms Sturgeon said the ‘vast majority’ of people would ‘do the right’ thing and the enforcement measures would not be necessary.

‘By doing all these things we help to slow the spread of the virus, reduce its impact on our NHS and ensure the health service can provide treatment to those who need it, and it’s ultimately about saving lives.’

‘To stay at home and follow all the advice will get harder but it remains essential that we all do so.’

The restrictions have to be reviewed once every three weeks and will be removed ‘as soon as it is safe to do so,’ she said.