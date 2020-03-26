Virus crisis forces West Coast Motors to reduce services

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll bus company West Coast Motors has announced further reductions to services as the coronavirus crisis further impacts on daily life.

The company reverted to a non-schoolday timetable on Saturday March 21 when it was announced that all schools were to be closed, but the ongoing social distancing rules have forced further changes.

In a statement the company said: ‘From Wednesday March 25, we shall make further reductions to our bus service. This includes evening services being suspended and daytime frequencies amended. All details and temporary timetables are available from our website or mobile app.

‘We would ask all customers to consider paying with contactless cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay or our app tickets rather than cash.

‘Cash is still accepted could we ask for anyone using cash to have the correct change.

‘Please note that our cleaning programme focuses on high usage areas such as drivers can areas, hand poles, assistance rails and seat heads.

‘We thank you in advance for your support during these difficult times and ask you once again to only travel if essential.’

A company spokesman stressed that the amended timetable still allows communities to be connected by bus, and if anyone requires anything delivered to the following West Coast Motors routes they are ‘more than happy’ to pick up supplies and bring them to residents:

421 Lochgilphead – Ormsary;

421 Lochgilphead – Ford;

422 Lochgilphead – Ardrishaig;

423 Ardrishaig – Oban;

425 Lochgilphead – Carsaig;

426 Lochhilphead – Achnamara;

448 Lochgilphead – Skipness

The spokesman added: ‘All we ask if you are able to meet the bus at the bus stops listed on the timetables or we will try our utmost to deliver to your door if possible.’

West Coast Motors timetable information can be found HERE.