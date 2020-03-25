Support your local papers – Cameron

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron has urged residents to support their local papers.

Mr Cameron, who has his constituency office on George Street in Oban, said: ‘Our local media is indispensable, particularly during an emergency like the one we are experiencing, when up-to-date and reliable local news is at a premium, and many people are self-isolating at home.

‘Our local newspapers provide a vital public service not just by reporting local news but also by promoting social cohesion amongst our communities.

‘We owe a debt of thanks to the editors, journalists and their support staff who have continued to produce topical and relevant information for our local communities.

‘We have never needed local papers more than we do now.’

Mr Cameron’s office is currently closed due to the coronavirus measures with staff working from home on inquiries from the public.

