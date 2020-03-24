People across Scotland invited by the Pope to join in the Lord’s Prayer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Communities across Scotland are being encouraged to join others around the world in saying the Lord’s Prayer at 11am tomorrow (Wednesday March 25).

The move comes in response to an invitation from Pope Francis in which he asks that we invoke ‘together the graces from heaven’ and ask ‘for the end of this pandemic’.

In a joint letter, 11 Christian denominations across the country have pledged to take part.

Right Rev Colin Sinclair, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, welcomed the move, saying: ‘At a time when normal life is falling apart it is wonderful when Christians come together.

‘The Lord’s prayer is a wonderfully comprehensive prayer and within it can be found all we need to say.

‘I warmly commend Pope Francis’ call for churches around the world to unite in this way.’

Those taking part in Scotland include the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of Scotland, the Scottish Episcopal Church, the United Free Church, the United Reformed Church, the Baptist Union of Scotland, the Methodist Church, Congregational Federation in Scotland, the Salvation Army, the Church of the Nazarene, and Redeemed Christian Church of God.

You are encouraged to use whichever version that you feel most comfortable with.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father, who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name;

thy kingdom come;

thy will be done;

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts,

as we forgive our debtors

And lead us not into temptation;

but deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

the power and the glory,

for ever.

Amen.