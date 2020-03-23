Calling all budding young authors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Argyll-based children’s writer is calling on budding young writers to get their thinking caps on to enter a new national writing competition with hotel company Premier Inn.

Gill Stewart, of Tayvallich, has been invited to judge entries for Premier Inn’s under 15s short story competition, which has been launched to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The Lily’s Just Fine author will be on a judging panel including Katie Tsang, author of Sam Wu, author and illustrator of Barry Loser, Jim Smith and Barry Cunningham, former publisher who signed J.K. Rowling at Bloomsbury.

The competition welcomes a diverse collection of 500-word stories revolving around friendship, families, animals or even science fiction. The winning entries will be published and the prize also includes a two-night stay at a Premier Inn of the winner’s choice. Entries can be made by email to StoryPremierInn@golin.com.

As a writer for tweens and young adults, Gill feels strongly about the negative portrayal of young people in the media and likewise aims to use her writing to represent teens as ambitious, determined and community-minded.

Gill is calling on young writers to celebrate the UK’s literary brilliance and enter: ‘I’m delighted to be chosen to judge this exciting writing competition for young authors. Reading at bedtime has always been a favourite with me, but the idea of a story to wake up to is really interesting. I can’t wait to see what inspires young writers today.’

For more information visit www.premierinn.com