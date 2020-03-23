Argyll Talking Newspapers suspends service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Operations have been suspended at a charity which reads and records stories from Argyll and Bute newspapers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Argyll Talking Newspapers, which provides a free service to 125 listeners who find reading difficult, suspended operations on March 17.

The charity last weekend provided listeners with their usual usb sticks with a recorded message explaining the decision.

Speaking on behalf of the charity, chair Robin Finlay said: ‘This has been a difficult decision. So many people rely on us to keep them up to date with what is happening in their area. This decision has been taken in light of ongoing government and medical advice and with input also from the Talking Newspapers Federation.

‘Considering the average age of our volunteers and listeners, together with the transmission risks associated with the face to face contacts and the handling of sticks and envelopes by both groups, to continue may constitute significant risks.

‘We will be in touch again with our listeners as soon as the situation changes.’

Updates, news and information will also be posted on the Argyll Talking Newspapers Facebook page.