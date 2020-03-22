Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 20, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Not just coronavirus

Enough has probably been said on the coronavirus outbreak and response elsewhere in this edition, but the reaction of the people of the Mid Argyll and Tarbert areas is to be commended. Nobody knows how long this disease response will go on for, but if it continues to pull people closer together in adversity, at least one good thing will have come out of it, though we should also be prepared for tragedy along the way.

Look out for a little light relief in your Argyllshire Advertiser in weeks to come. There comes a point, no matter how serious and significant the information, when we simply get fed up hearing and reading about it.

So we plan to bring you a mix of good news stories, nostalgic features (everybody loves an old photo) and generally a varied diet alongside the latest on the virus response.

As we note on this edition’s front page, the Argyllshire Advertiser – or the ‘Squeak’ – has always been there for the communities in Mid Argyll and beyond.

We are going nowhere in this time of uncertainty, and rest assured we will be with you every step of the way.