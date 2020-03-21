Multi-million sewer upgrade for Tarbert delayed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Work to upgrade Tarbert’s sewage system has been delayed.

The £3.4 million investment in the sewer network has been planned by Scottish Water to reduce the risk of sewer flooding and work was expected to start this month.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: ‘Unforeseen circumstances mean the start date for this project in Tarbert will be slightly later than planned.

‘We would like to reassure the community this essential improvement work to tackle sewer flooding will go ahead and we are doing all we can to mitigate any further delays.

‘We will issue further information when it is possible to do so, however, we can confirm this delay will not impact the planned suspension of the works during July when a number of high profile events take place in the town.’

The project will see the installation of 350 metres of a larger diameter sewer pipe under Barmore Road and Harbour Street – the largest diameter being 1.2 metres.

With a new contractor in place, it is hoped work will now begin in April.

Information about the project is available on a dedicated customer webpage at www.scottishwater.co.uk/tarbert