Crinan Canal link path consultation
Argyll and Bute Council is asking for the public’s views on four possible options to create a new walking, cycling and scooter path linking Lochgilphead front green and the Crinan Canal.
The public consultation will run from Monday March 23 to Sunday April 5.
The different options are available to view online, alongside the consultation which can be completed by visiting www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/corran-path.
The idea for a new and better active travel link between the Lochgilphead front green and the Crinan Canal was identified in the 2016 Rethink the Link charrette.
This consultation, funded by Transport Scotland and Sustrans through the Places for Everyone programme, is the next stage towards helping to achieve this community-led vision.