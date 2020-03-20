We’re open for business

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

As of today, Friday March 20, The Argyllshire Advertiser office will be closed to members of the public – but we are still open for business.

Adverts and notices can be dropped off at our offices where they will be picked up by members of staff.

Our editorial and advertising teams are available to take your call, just phone us on

Argyllshire Advertiser: 01546 602345

 

Or our sister titles as follows:

Oban Times: 01631 568000
Campbeltown Courier: 01586 554646

Or you can email us at:

editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for the Argyllshire Advertiser editorial team

adverts@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for the Argyllshire Advertiser advertising team.

editor@obantimes.co.uk for the Oban Times editorial team

adverts@obantimes.co.uk for the Oban Times advertising team.

editor@campbeltowncourier.co.uk for the Campbeltown Courier editorial team

adverts@campbeltowncourier.co.uk for the Campbeltown Courier advertising team

Or use social media to get in touch!