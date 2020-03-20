We’re open for business
As of today, Friday March 20, The Argyllshire Advertiser office will be closed to members of the public – but we are still open for business.
Adverts and notices can be dropped off at our offices where they will be picked up by members of staff.
Our editorial and advertising teams are available to take your call, just phone us on
Argyllshire Advertiser: 01546 602345
Or our sister titles as follows:
Oban Times: 01631 568000
Campbeltown Courier: 01586 554646
Or you can email us at:
editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for the Argyllshire Advertiser editorial team
adverts@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for the Argyllshire Advertiser advertising team.
editor@obantimes.co.uk for the Oban Times editorial team
adverts@obantimes.co.uk for the Oban Times advertising team.
editor@campbeltowncourier.co.uk for the Campbeltown Courier editorial team
adverts@campbeltowncourier.co.uk for the Campbeltown Courier advertising team
Or use social media to get in touch!