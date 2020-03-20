‘Very special lady’ remembered at Ormsary gathering

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

People gathered in their scores at Ormsary Village Hall for a special tribute to Carol Small.

The community was shocked and saddened earlier this year to learn of her death while completing the latest in a series of charity treks for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Carol decided to mark her 60th year by setting herself a challenge – to reach the summit of 19,341 ft high Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She achieved that goal on New Year’s Day, but fell ill on the final day of the descent and died in a Nairobi hospital on January 4.

Originally from Elgin, Carol arrived in the area in 1985 when she came to work at Ormsary fish farm.

She had been a fundraiser for Macmillan for almost 20 years and took on many challenges to raise money for the charity.

For the Kilimanjaro trip she set herself a fundraising target of £5,000 and had raised almost £7,500 through her JustGiving page before she left for the trip. This total now stands at £9,000.

A combined memorial event and Macmillan coffee afternoon for this much-loved lady was held on Saturday March 7 at Ormsary Village Hall – and it was packed with people.

A keen photographer, Carol was a member of Mid Argyll Camera Club and there was a display of her competition entry photos and many others from over the years.

A total of £1,591.22 was raised on the day for Macmillan Cancer Support. This included £262 from Mid Argyll Camera Club raised through the sale of Carol’s prints and £70 from the sale of framed pictures kindly donated by Barbara Cutler and family.

Addressing people in the hall, Carol’s brother Colin said: ‘We’re speechless at the number of people who have turned out here today. It shows just how much people thought of Carol.

‘Everyone has been incredibly supportive to us.’

Carol’s sister Evelyn said: ‘Colin and I were extremely grateful to residents and the Lochgilphead and District Macmillan fundraising committee for their organising and the delicious baking.

‘Carol’s camera club prints are now being exhibited at Lochgilphead Community Centre and can be bought, with all funds going to Carol’s Macmillan Tribute fund.’

‘She was a very special lady and it was a privilege to know her,’ said chairwoman of the Lochgilphead and District Macmillan fundraising committee Cathy Robertson.

While the JustGiving page will close during March, a tribute fund page has been set up by Carol’s family so that her legacy of fundraising for the community can continue.