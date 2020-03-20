Mid Argyll jazz concert on hold
Jazz fans were looking forward to dancing their way into the golden age of jazz this weekend but sadly plans have been postponed.
Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) was looking forward to hosting the Ugly Bug Ragtime Three for a concert of ragtime jazz from the 1920s and 30s on Saturday March 21.
Sadly, due to the growing concerns around COVID-19 and government advice, MAAA has had to cancel this concert.
Bringing together three of Scotland’s finest jazzers, MAAA looks forward to rescheduling this performance and welcoming the band back to Argyll in the hopefully not too distant future.