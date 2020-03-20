Front green sea wall repairs under way
Following recent storm damage, work to repair the sea wall along Lochgilphead front green has been ongoing.
An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘A local contractor has been working on several sections of the concrete coping, damaged or removed by the recent storms.
‘All of the concrete copings have now been replaced and the concrete backfill, topsoil and turf will now be laid directly behind the sea wall.’