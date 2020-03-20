Front green revamp delayed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An initiative to give Lochgilphead front green a makeover has been long-awaited but work is yet to start, despite planning permission being granted.

The project was given the green light by Argyll and Bute Council last November and construction work was due to begin this month and completed by November 2020. But a contractor is still to be appointed.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Weather dependent, we are aiming to start work as soon as possible, once the tendering process is complete.’

Plans for the 1.27 hectare (3.1 acre) site were designed by the council with the help of Glasgow-based architects Erz Limited. They include a walking/cycling route, a seating wall parallel to the sea wall, a public square with space for events, children’s play areas, a picnic area and a new avenue of trees.

Drainage will be a key feature, with new field drains planned along with a raising of surface levels to match the height of the 500mm high seating wall on the sea front.

The handling report considered last year by the council said: ‘The proposed development will, by reason of plan layout, modest built interventions, scale, design and materiality, conserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area.

‘[It will also] respect the setting and historic and architectural character of the listed buildings on the northern side of Poltalloch Street and Colchester Square.’

The majority of funding for the £1.7 million scheme will come from the council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Scheme, with a further boost of £200,000 through the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.