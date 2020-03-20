Free school meals continue in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

From the first day of school closures on Monday March 23 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, schools across Argyll will be open to ensure that children who are entitled to free school meals can continue to receive those meals.

Argyll and Bute Council confirmed that the following kitchens will be open every weekday between 12 noon and 12.30pm so that a lunch can be collected for anyone entitled to a free school meal:

Dunoon Grammar

Rothesay Joint Campus

Oban High

Hermitage Academy

Castlehill Primary

Lochgilphead Joint Campus

Tarbert Academy

Tiree High

Tobermory High

Islay High

The number of kitchens that are open may also be expanded depending on demand in the coming weeks.

The council’s early years team provides a helpline for parents, carers and providers of childcare services. This helpline will remain open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, to provide support.

If you have a query about childcare provision, ideas for learning, or simply want a chat, contact the team by email at earlyyears@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01369 708 503.