Coronavirus isolation pulls Mid Argyll together

Government advice is to distance ourselves from each other for health reasons, yet this time of crisis seems to be bringing people in Mid Argyll closer together.

Community spirit, of course, runs deep in towns and villages all over Argyll and this is likely to be needed in weeks and months to come.

In a fast-moving situation, on Wednesday this week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was ‘inevitable’ Scotland’s schools would close by Friday March 20.

She said: ‘We are still working out the fine detail of what exactly this will mean. At this stage I cannot promise they will re-open before the summer holidays.’

And on Thursday it was announced that – for the first time ever – Scotland’s school exams would not take place.

Many groups and individuals have stepped forward to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

People are volunteering in every town and village in the region, with new Facebook groups such as ‘Team Tarbert’ springing up alongside existing structures.

A number of retailers and other businesses have offered to deliver to anyone self-isolating and there is a push to support local business through the outbreak period by shopping locally.

The community effort has even extended to sport, with Inveraray Shinty Club offering the services of members to help with jobs such as shopping, getting medicines or walking the dog.

Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers has extended its services to existing clients who are self-isolating, offering to pick up prescriptions picked or carry out essential shopping. Contact Catherine Kennedy on 01546 603564 to find out more.

Churches are there to offer help and support, while the MS Centre in Lochgilphead has moved to ‘virtual support’ via Facebook page as a new way of delivering our activities and services for the forseeable future.

Online and telephone support remains available, but that is not all. ‘Comfort packs’ containing all kinds of goodies were being delivered round the community earlier this week, courtesy of the MS Centre.

There is hardship, of course, and some businesses are feeling the effects.

And it took a while to arrive, but panic buying arrived in Argyll in the past week. Shops struggled to keep up as toilet roll and hand sanitiser disappeared from shelves.

Leisure centres have closed, Mid Argyll and Kintyre music festivals and many sporting events have been cancelled, while GP and hospital services have been forced to introduce changes to appointment systems.

Meanwhile, a ‘Save Knapdale Ward’ march and rally on Saturday March 21 in Lochgilphead has been called off by trade union UNISON.

The impact of stricter government guidelines introduced in the last week to combat the coronavirus outbreak have been far-reaching.

Here are just some of the consequences across the region.

GP appointments

Lochgilphead Medical Centre is offering telephone-only consultations unless a visit to the surgery is absolutely necessary.

Dr Andrew Strain said: ‘We are extremely grateful for the support of our local community at this difficult time. You will all be aware of the ever changing national guidance relating to this new viral illness- we know that this is unsettling and sometimes confusing.

We would like to ask that all those with any concerns or queries regarding COVID-19 / Coronavirus look at the COVID-19 page on the NHS Inform website (www.nhsinform.scot) – this information is continuously updated and contains the advice which we will be passing on to anyone who calls the practice.

Please only call the practice if the information obtained through NHS Inform suggests this is needed. At present, we continue to offer only telephone consultations initially and will only be seeing patients face-to-face where absolutely essential- this applies to both Practice Nurse and GP appointments.

We hope that these measures, in combination with the social distancing measures which have been advised by the government and public health bodies, will lower the risk to our community and vulnerable patients.’

Hospital appointments

On Tuesday March 17, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership issued a statement ‘to our patients, staff and public’: ‘To help prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid 19) your outpatient appointment may be replaced by a telephone or video consultation or postponed to a later date. We will let you know by phone or post, so please check your usual method of communication with us.

‘The decision to delay or use telephone or video is being made by the clinical team involved in your care.

‘To assist us in preparation for this change, outpatient appointments may change from March 17 onwards.

‘Please do not phone the outpatient department or the clinical teams as they will be in contact with you as soon as possible.’

Hospital visiting

NHS Highland is asking people to visit hospital patients only if absolutely necessary – and to call in advance.

The measure was introduced on March 14 in a bid to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to patients and staff.

A spokesperson for NHS Highland, which operates within Argyll and Bute, said: ‘If you are visiting the hospital please ensure that you wash your hands or use hand sanitiser before you go on to the ward/department and as you leave the hospital.

‘Please do not enter the hospital if you are unwell.’

Education

As plans were announced to close schools from Friday March 20, Argyll College UHI suspended face-to-face teaching, including video conference classes and placement activities from Tuesday March 17. Learning centres, student support and library services, remain open and staff will be available in centres to support students.

Live Argyll closures

Live Argyll, the organisation running former council facilities such as public halls, leisure centres and libraries, decided on March 18 to close all facilities, suspend all programmes and cancel events until further notice.

Membership direct debits will be frozen and members who paid upfront will receive a corresponding extension beyond their initial 12 months.

Library book loans will be extended automatically and customers will receive refunds for any cancelled events.

Business impact

Many business are struggling to come to terms with the implications of reduced customer demand. Public transport, the hospitality trade, tourism businesses and eateries have all felt the impact in the first week of new government advice to avoid social contact.

Shellfish processors in the area have taken to selling their quality produce locally as export markets are cut off.

David Smart, chair of Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce said: ‘None of us in business has ever experienced anything like this. Above all else it is imperative that we look after the health and wellbeing of everyone in Mid Argyll including our employees and the wider community. It is vital that everyone follows the guidance that has been issued by the Scottish and UK Governments, this changes on a regular basis and it is important that businesses keep abreast of latest developments and make sure these are communicated.

‘We are already seeing organisations changing their ways of working to allow them to continue to deliver their products and services. The need for effective mobile communications has never been greater as more and more activities are being conducted from home.

‘Cash is the lifeblood of organisations and all organisations will be looking at their cashflows and how these look in the short and medium term. The latest announcements from the chancellor on support is really welcome, but urgent action is needed to ensure that businesses receive the cash support quickly.

‘A key role for the Mid Argyll Chamber is to act as a conduit for information. If any business has a specific questions, queries or issues that they need help with please email us at commerce@janemacleod.co.uk.

Church services

Religious organisations across Scotland have curtailed worship in groups. Among those the Scottish Episcopal, Roman Catholic and Church of Scotland have advised that all gatherings for worship should cease until further notice.

Lochgilphead Church of Scotland minister Hilda Smith said: ‘The clergy in the area all deeply regret the decision we have had to make but we have to do what it takes to protect the vunerable in our congregations. All of us will be available by phone. If anyone feels anxious, vulnerable or isolated we are just on the other end of the phone should you need us.’

Funerals

The Church of Scotland recommends that people should consider the size of groups gathering for funerals. It may be necessary in the future to consider whether funerals should be restricted exclusively to minister, immediate family, and funeral directors. In addition, local guidance from funeral directors and crematorium staff will be critical here. It should be noted that many crematoria have the facility to livestream services and to host a recording of services for a period of time after the cremation service.

Mid Argyll Music Festival cancelled

The 41st Mid Argyll Music Festival was due to run this week, starting on Monday and culminating on Saturday March 21. The organising committee decided ‘with deep regret’ to cancel the festival in light of the coronavirus situation.

Organisers have stated that all entries for this year’s festival will be carried forward to next year.

Committee chairman Martin Gorringe said: ‘We realise that it will have been a huge disappointment to all those performers who had been practising for this event and we can only hope that by March 2021 we will all be in a position to re-stage our festival. The dates are March 15 to March 20 2021.

‘Thank you all for your understanding and particular thanks to all our friends and sponsors upon whom the festival depends.’

Kintyre Music Festival cancelled

Set to take place from June 1 to June 6, this year’s Kintyre Music Festival, which involves primary school children from Mid Argyll to Kintyre, has been cancelled.

A spokesperson said: ‘Due to the coronavirus crisis, we’ve had to cancel all competitions and events.

‘We are terribly, terribly sorry but it’s the way it has to be unfortunately – we have to keep the children safe, as well as the mums, dads and grandparents who support us and make up our audiences.’

Craignish boat jumble

Another prominent event called off earlier this week was the annual Craignish Boat Jumble, due to be held this weekend. Organiser Craignish Community Company apologised to shoppers and stallholders, adding: ‘We hope this will not put people off future events, but we would rather err on the side of caution in the current environment as we would hate to put anyone either in the community or visiting it at risk of contracting coronavirus.’

Knapdale Ward march and rally called off

A planned march and rally on Saturday March 21 in Lochgilphead has been called off by trade union UNISON.

This was intended as an opportunity to speak up in favour of the retention of Knapdale Ward as an inpatient dementia facility.

UNISON has asked Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board to defer a decision on the future of dementia services until the current health crisis passes.