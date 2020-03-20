Cairndow community comes together to protect marine wildlife

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Enthusiastic volunteers turned out in force last week to take part in a beach clean organised by seafood company Loch Fyne Oysters.

Gathering on the shores of Loch Fyne at Cairndow, volunteers were keen to help protect marine wildlife.

More than 190 bags of materials including plastic, metal and vehicle tyres were collected during the two-day clean up, which is organised by the Argyll-based seafood specialist each year as part of its commitment to protecting the environment and safeguarding the area’s natural beauty.

Loch Fyne Oysters began farming oysters in the pristine waters of Loch Fyne on the west coast of Scotland more than 40 years ago and since then has been recognised worldwide as producers of fine seafood with a sustainable conscience.

John Meaney, environmental manager at Loch Fyne Oysters, said: ‘It is absolutely fantastic to see so many of our staff, other businesses and members of the community coming together to keep our shores clean.

‘Argyll and Bute is undoubtedly one of the most stunning parts of the country, attracting local and international travellers throughout the year to experience its beauty and to sample our larder of fine food and drink.

‘We’re committed to doing all we can to keep the shores of Loch Fyne clean, both to protect the amazing marine wildlife in the area such as otters, herons and golden eagles but also to keep our waters at the highest standard of purity possible.’