Inveraray Games and Armed Forces Day fall victim to coronavirus

Summer events continue to fall victim to measures taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A fixture for many years on the second Tuesday each July, the Inveraray Games spectacular features everything from athletics and heavy events to piping and Highland dancing competitions.

But on Thursday March 19 Inveraray Highland Games committee announced that: ‘It is with huge disappointment and regret that we confirm the cancellation of Inveraray Highland Games 2020, in line with current guidelines surrounding the Covid-19 virus.

‘We send everyone our best wishes, and look forward to seeing you all in 2021.’

Elsewhere, organisers of the annual Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day announced the cancellation of the 2020 event, due to be held in June.

Chairman Geordie Rhodick said: ‘Following government guidelines regarding the COVID- 19 virus outbreak, the Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day due to be held on Saturday June 13 has been cancelled.

‘As the theme this year, however, was to be VE 75th anniversary, may I ask that all raise a glass, cuppa or whatever you have in your hand to this on Friday May 8 at 3pm, no matter where you are

‘You all take care of yourselves and each other. Stay safe and well.’