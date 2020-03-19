Exams cancelled as schools set for closure

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and just a day after news that schools would close on Friday March 20, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that Scottish school exams will not go ahead.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland reached 266, with six deaths due to the virus.

In place of exams the Scottish Qualifications Authority will put in place a certification model using coursework, teacher assessment of estimated grades and prior attainment.

Local authorities are taking measures to protect vulnerable children who rely on schools for hot meals or a safe environment, while children of key workers will have continuing access to learning or childcare.

Mr Swinney said: ‘My priorities are to ensure the health and wellbeing of our children, young people and staff, and to maintain teaching and learning wherever this is possible, guided by the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and public health experts.

‘Teaching, learning and support will continue – albeit in different ways for different groups of children. For the majority, this will be through distance learning and online learning, with different forms of on-going contact with teachers rather than in-school, face-to-face. Teachers and other staff who are well will continue to be working.

‘For vulnerable children and those who have parents or carers employed as key workers, local authorities are developing approaches to support them. We will not cut adrift vulnerable young people who often rely on school life for hot meals or for a safe, nurturing and supportive environment.

‘Parents are not expected to be a teacher or to recreate the school day – your school will be giving you some resources and suggestions as your first port of call.

‘It is a measure of the gravity of the challenge we now face that the exams will not go ahead this year. With the support of the wider education system, a credible certification model can be put in place in the that can command confidence in the absence of the exam diet – to ensure that young people in our schools and colleges who through no fault of their own are unable to sit exams, are not disadvantaged.’