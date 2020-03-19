Announcements – March 20, 2020

births

GILMOUR

Uel and Ailsa (née McLean) are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Keira Ailsa, on February 21, 2020. A lovely wee wee sister for Beth and Uel. Special thanks to Campbeltown Maternity Unit.

engagements

HARVEY – MCCORMICK

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on March 7, 2020, of Claire, youngest daughter of George and Lynda, to Alan, youngest son of David and Wilma.

Deaths

CRAIG – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on March 15, 2020, William (Billy) Craig, in his 88th year, of McLullich Building, Lorne Street, Lochgilphead, formerly of Tigh Na Fasgadh, Ardrishaig, beloved husband of the late Marion Craig, much loved father of Kathryn, Susan and Janet, dearly loved papa of Kirsten and Calum, and a dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital.

DUNN – Suddenly but peacefully, at home, 18 Meadowburn Place, Campbeltown, on March 11, 2020, Margaret Young, in her 79th year, dearly beloved wife of Geoff Dunn, much loved mum of Jacqueline and loving granny of Alex and Katy.

ELRICK – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 15, 2020, surrounded by her family, Yvonne Marie Shields, in her 51st year, 2 Drumore Gardens, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Mick Elrick, much loved mum of Leah, and a loving sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, today, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Marie Semple Fund and the Kintyre Cancer and Palliative Care Fund.

HAMILTON – Passed away peacefully, after a sudden illness, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on March 10, 2020, Agnes (Nancy) Hamilton, née Lindsay, in her 87th year, of The Anchorage, Brenfield, Ardrishaig, beloved wife of the late Dan Hamilton, adored mum of Catherine, Andrew and his wife Tracy, and cherished Little Gran of Jack, George and Jimmy. Much loved by her extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, today, Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Flowers, or donations if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke and Diabetes UK. All family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MAIR – On March 18, 2020, peacefully at home, Wallace Mair, aged 76 years, beloved husband of Karine Black and much loved father of Wallace, Keith, Kathleen, and Lorraine, dearly loved papa of Darren, Xander, Iain, Katie, Laura, Archie, Chloe, Abie, Erin, Shanon, Amber and Robson, and great papa of Cairon, Josh, Thomas and Jacob. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12.15pm, thereafter to memorial service at Tarbert Bowling Club at 4pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer Scotland.

in memoriams

HUNTER-SWIFT – For my dear wife, Rosie.

Love you always.

– Davy x.

MCMURCHY – In loving memory of Bruce, died March 16, 2019.

As we loved you, we miss you

In our memory you are near

Loved, remembered, longed for always

Bringing many a silent tear.

– Marion and all the family.

MCGEACHY – In memory of Margaret, my lovely lady. Taken from us on March 18, 2010.

Still your memory lights and guides the way on my journey through a life without you.

I will love you forever.

Aye Fond Kiss.

– Leslie.