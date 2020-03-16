Soccer centre has its finger on the pulse

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochgilphead Soccer Centre volunteers have received vital first aid training.

Sports clubs are required to ensure a number of their volunteers have a valid first aid certificate and when Lochgilphead Soccer Centre looked to secure the services of an accredited firm to provide the required two-day course, outdoor and first aid coach Andy Craven was happy to help.

Covering theory and practice of all fundamental aspects of first aid, the volunteers were grateful to Andy for his informative and interactive approach to learning important skills and knowledge to safeguard the welfare of players and spectators.

Soccer Centre chairman Stuart Green said: ‘It is not just about having the relevant certificate, but ensuring a good number of our volunteers have the knowledge, skills and equipment to look after our youngsters and their friends and families.

‘Knocks and sprains are common in football and we deal with them every week, however, even as volunteers, we have an obligation to be prepared with any eventuality and Andy was first class in guiding our volunteers through a range of scenarios.’

Andy said: ‘Whilst first aid is a serious business, the folks at Lochgilphed Soccer Centre were a great bunch. They were keen to learn and kept me on my toes with a range of questions.

‘I am a qualified outdoor and first aid instructor and have been working with community and sports groups throughout Argyll and Bute and their enthusiasm and desire to develop skills to look after members of their community in the event of something going wrong never ceases to impress me. It is a joy working with folk in this area and I look forward to coming back to refresh their knowledge in a couple of years.’