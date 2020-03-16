Book a book with Mary’s Meals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead’s Mary’s Meals shop has introduced a new book reservation service for customers.

The service was launched to coincide with World Book Day on March 5.

World Book Day aims to give every child a book of their own. It celebrates reading in more than 100 countries, encouraging children to explore books by providing them with one.

Not only will customers be able to reserve a book, but volunteer Jacki Stewart will help find specific titles or authors.

A trained librarian, Lochgilphead resident Jacki is a volunteer at the Mary’s Meals shop.

Visitors to the Mary’s Meals shop in Lochgilphead can fill in a form requesting a book or author and Jacki will do her best to locate and set it aside for the customer.

If the title cannot be found in Lochgilphead, one of the seven other Mary’s Meals shops will be scoured to locate a copy.

The service will be free, with customers just paying the standard 50p for paperbacks or £1 for hardbacks to buy the books.

Jackie said: ‘I love reading so I am pleased to help people find books they love.’

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara dropped into the shop, as he often does while in Lochgilphead, and said: ‘This is a great idea. This Mary’s Meals shop is innovative and an experience to visit. I always enjoy coming in here.’

Drop into Mary’s Meals on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, to find out more.

PICS:

Jacki with keen reader and Mary’s Meals customer Brendan O’Hara MP. 51_a11MarysWorldBook01

Mary’s Meals has a wide range of titles and you can now reserve your own copy. 51_a11MarysMeals_books02