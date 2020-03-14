Supporting Community Fund gives projects a boost

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A total of 13 applicants in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands are to be awarded a share of £23,422.

Thirty organisations applied to Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund, with applicants able to apply for a maximum of £2,500.

Applications were scored against a set criteria which included evidence of impact on issues including social and rural isolation and reduced scoring for repeat applicants.

Amongst the successful candidates were Mid Argyll Music Festival; Tarbert Village Hall; Carradale Music Festival and Lochgilphead Community Council for its annual Celtic and Pictish Festival.

A maximum grant of £2,500 was awarded to the 19th Argyll (Lochgilphead) Scouts to put towards an adventure weekend where 104 children and young people will gain improved opportunities, skill and confidence from learning together in the outdoors. This grant will help reduce the cost of the trip for low income families.

Tarbert Soccer Centre also benefited from a maximum award. The money will be used for winter sport kit for the children and volunteers, to encourage continued uptake of football throughout the winter. As there are no indoor facilities available to the soccer centre, a drop in participation numbers often occurs, partially due to the affordability of suitable sportswear for the Argyll weather.

Of the eight island-based projects that applied, three were successful – Islay and Jura Community Enterprise Limited; Islay Community Council and MacTaggart Community Cybercafe in Islay.

Dochas Carers Centre; Mid Argyll Youth Development Services; Achnamara and Clachan village halls; Heads Up Mid Argyll; Inveraray Highland Games and The Easy Club were unsuccessful in this round of funding.

Tarbert Soccer Centre was successful in its Supporting Communities Fund application. no_a10TarbSoccer03

19th Argyll (Lochgilphead) Scouts have secured funding of £2,500 for their upcoming trip. no_a12scouts01