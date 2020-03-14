NHS restricts patient visiting in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

NHS Highland is asking people to visit hospital patients only if absolutely necessary – and to call in advance.

The measure was introduced on March 14 in a bid to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to patients and staff.

A spokesperson for NHS Highland, which operates within Argyll and Bute, said: ‘This is a measure that will be reviewed weekly. If your visit is essential please contact the ward who will support you with arrangements. We are grateful to the public for your co-operation and understanding.

‘If you are visiting the hospital please ensure that you wash your hands or use hand sanitiser before you go on to the ward/department and as you leave the hospital.

‘Please do not enter the hospital if you are unwell.’

All updates re COVID-19 can be found on the Scottish Government website.