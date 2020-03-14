Coronavirus forces cancellation of Mid Argyll Music Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Organisers have made the difficult decision to call off the 2020 Mid Argyll Music Festival, due to have been held between Monday March 16 and Saturday March 21.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland reached 121, with one of that number having sadly died, the decision was made on Saturday March 14 to cancel the festival.

A statement on behalf of the festival committee stated: ‘After careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we have decided to cancel this year’s festival in light of current coronavirus situation.

‘We have had numerous calls and questions over the last couple of days and it was felt in light of current events that this was the correct decision to make.’

With the event’s traditional home, Ardrishaig Public Hall, undergoing refurbishment, Lochgilphead Parish Church would have been home for the festival’s daytime competitions, while all evening classes and the final were to have been held at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

Featuring vocal and instrumental competitions for ages from primary school to adult, the popular festival, which would have been the 41st, was anticipating a large entry of all ages.