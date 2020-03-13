Coronavirus vigilance – and how it feels to self-isolate in Mid Argyll
At the time of writing a small number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had been identified in Scotland.
On Wednesday this week, the UK had 456 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with six of those having died. In Scotland, 36 cases had been confirmed at that point, with no deaths.
Health authorities in Argyll and Bute report they remain vigilant over the virus.
A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership said: ‘NHS Highland is having regular meetings to discuss and plan preparedness and resilience for coronavirus.
‘Public safety is our top priority and we are actively working with colleagues nationally to ensure we are well prepared to address any suspected cases which may present. We have well-rehearsed procedures in place to deal with coronavirus, having developed steps to deal with any such communicable virus’
A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We are keen to help people look after themselves and others and so are sharing NHS information on social media, our staff intranet and through other channels.
‘We have well-established arrangements for working with our health partners and will continue to follow NHS advice on actions required in Argyll and Bute.
‘Anyone wishing information can visit www.nhsinform.scot or phone 0800 028 2816.’
Scottish Government advice is to:
-
avoid direct hand contact with your eyes, nose and mouth
-
maintain good hand hygiene – washing hands with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitiser before eating and drinking, and after coughing, sneezing and going to the toilet
-
avoid direct contact with people that have a respiratory illness and avoid using their personal items such as their mobile phone
-
cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with disposable tissues and dispose of them in the nearest waste bin after use
Self-isolating in Mid Argyll – one couple’s experience
The Argyllshire Advertiser has been contacted by a Mid Argyll couple who have been isolating themselves on medical advice – not because coronavirus is present, but simply as a precaution.
The husband and wife, both in their 80s, had been self-isolating for around a week when the Advertiser spoke to them.
The gentleman in question recently underwent surgery following a heart attack and was advised last week that his age and medical conditions put him at the top of the risk table for susceptibility to coronavirus death.
He was told his best chance of avoiding risk was to self-isolate and for obvious reasons his wife’s movements must also be limited.
The lady in question said: ‘My family have enjoyed telling me that age is also my problem.’
She added: ‘At first we thought it was a bit embarrassing, a bit of an over-reaction. But the opportunity to watch lots of television soon dissipated complacency.
‘The best thing we can do for our health service is stay out of trouble. Indeed there have been people speaking out about their own decision to self-isolate.
She concluded: ‘Just now the self-isolation is no problem, but longer term we just don’t know.’