Announcements – March 6, 2020

births

MOLLER – Carwyn and Iona (née Thonger) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Cai Owen, born on December 27, 2019 at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. A wee brother for Seth. A precious gift from the Lord.

golden weddings

REID – MACPHERSON

At Lorne Street Church, on March 6, 1970, John and Ailsa were married by

Rev James Hood.

Deaths

CARMICHAEL – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 28, 2020, Margaret McKinven Muir, in her 87th year, 9 South Moy, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Carmichael and a loving sister-in-law and aunt.

LANDEG – Peacefully, after a long illness, on February 25, 2020, Cheryl Landeg, passed away at home, in the place she loved, Drumgarve, Glenlussa, Peninver, aged 59 years, dearly beloved wife of Daryl, much loved mother of Geraint and Riordan, loving sister of Roy, much loved daughter-in-law of Carole and Ken and a loving mother-in-law of Tania and Meaghan.

MCKAY – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 1, 2020, Mary Jane Anderson McVicar, in her 81st year, 7 Harbour View, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Neil McKay, much loved mum of Neil and Christine and a loving granny of Maryann, Jennifer and Alison. A service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Red Cross and Kidney Dialysis, Campbeltown.

MITCHELL – Elizabeth (Betty), formerly of Monabachach, Skipness, died peacefully, at Peterborough City Hospital, on February 17, 2020, aged 83 years old. Betty was much loved wife of the late William and mum to Gordon, Fiona and the late Andrew, granny to Gemma, Melissa, Mitchell, Morna, great gran to Isabelle and Callum. Betty’s funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on March 13, 2020.

in memoriams

BROWN – In loving memory of Janet Nicolson MacLean, passed away February 28, 2011.

Miss you dearly and always will.

– Peter Marshall.

BROWN – Treasured memories of a special dad, granda and great granda, Joe, who died March 5, 2015.

Remembered with love every day.

– John, Neil and families xx.

BURTON – For our boys Paul and David, in our hearts and minds forever.

– The Burton family, Oban and East Kilbride.

CUNNINGHAM – Christina Soudan, loving daughter of Christine and the late Neil, loving sister to Neil, Marilyn, Kenneth and James, and loving aunt and great aunt, passed away March 7, 2015.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum and all the family.

GILCHRIST – In loving memory of Leonard, a loving husband, dad and grandad, who died March 5, 2010.

Always loved and remembered every day.

– Your loving wife Gloria and family, home and away.

MCGUINNESS – In loving memory of Robert, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, died March 8, 2016.

Not one to trouble or make a fuss,

You asked for nothing from any of us,

God called you to him and we had to part,

Leaving us lonely and with a broken heart.

– From the family at home, Carlisle and Ayr.

MCMILLAN – Another year rolls by, my boy, and you’re always on my mind,

Another decade started… hope it will be kind,

Happy family news has lifted us so far,

But there’s always a missing bright star,

You would have led the celebrations and partied through the day and night,

But, lovely boy, the reality is you’re not here and that will never be right.

Loved and missed forever, Gordon x.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of our dear sister and aunt, Margaret, died March 6, 2006, and our dear brother and uncle, Jim, died March 14, 1997.

In our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love, Norma, Jim and family.

WARDROP – Our beautiful Lynsey,

Somewhere over the rainbow,

We love you.

– Mum, Dad and Fallon xx.