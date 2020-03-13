A story round the campfire

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Youngsters at Badden Farm Nursery held a cosy outdoor World Book Day celebration when they invited parents and grandparents to join them for a fireside story telling event.

Written and performed by the nursery’s Agnes, the Early Learning and Childcare children were enthralled by the tale of The Sad Little Mouse.

The previous week children worked with Agnes, filling in the storyboards with their own ideas for the Sad Little Mouse and what he may need in his new house.

After the story the children entertained their families with songs, followed by hot chocolate for everyone around the fire.

Jennifer Campbell, of Badden Farm Nursery, said: ‘A huge thank you to all the parents who came to join in on the day and a huge thank you to Agnes for sharing her passion for books with the children.’