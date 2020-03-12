Tarbert road junction work complete

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Work to re-align the junction at Barmore and Garvel Roads in Tarbert is complete.

Funded through Argyll and Bute Council’s £3million Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, the improvements have made it easier for vehicles to enter and exit Garvel Road in all directions, while also improving visibility and safety at the junction.

As a result, in February, Tarbert Harbour Authority (THA) was able to start work on its proposals to construct a new car park, with a further £105,000 regeneration funding.

This complements previous work undertaken as part of the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, when the council allocated £125,000 to THA for its improvements to shore side services at Tarbert Harbour including the conversion of the former wash house and laundry block into an office and chandlery.

In early 2019, THA built a new wash house and laundry block with funding from the Coastal Communities Fund.