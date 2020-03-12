New Lochgilphead dental practice set to open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A new independent dental practice in Lochgilphead’s Union Street is scheduled to open on Wednesday March 18.

All patients registered with the public dental service will have their dental registration electronically transferred to the independent practice on March 23.

Union Street Dental Practice will be offering the transferred patients the full range of NHS treatments. As an independent practice, private treatment items not routinely available on the NHS will also be offered.

The patient registration transfer follows Scottish Government guidance that routine dental care of patients should be provided by independent NHS dentists and that the public dental service should concentrate on providing care for those who find it difficult to access dental services for health or other reasons.

The public dental service intends to provide dental services for priority group patients. The dental team based within the Mid Argyll Hospital will provide a service to patients with special care needs or where their circumstances prevent them from attending an independent practice.

These circumstances include physical disabilities, medically compromising conditions and frail or dependent elderly and housebound patients. Patients who fall within these and other priority groups will still be registered with the public dental service.