Coronavirus response – information from Lochgilphead Medical Centre

The GP partners at Lochgilphead Medical Centre issued the following information on Thursday March 12 regarding the response to coronavirus:

COVID-19 / Novel Coronavirus

In line with national guidance and after extensive local and regional discussion, Lochgilphead Medical Centre will be making some changes to our systems to ensure the safety of you, our patients.

From now, everyone wishing to book an appointment with a nurse will be required to answer screening questions from our reception staff and will only be able to book appointments for the same day.

All appointments already booked will remain but we will contact everyone on the day of their appointment to ensure that they have not developed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection.

Our system for obtaining medical advice will remain the same – all individuals requesting an appointment will be phoned back by a clinician on the same day.

For individuals with respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) or fever who require examination, this will be arranged in the same way as at present. However, we have identified a room for these appointments and our staff will wear protective equipment in the form of gowns, masks and gloves in line with national and regional guidance.

Thank you all for your understanding at this time. Please rest assured that our entire focus is on providing the highest quality healthcare for all of our patients under any circumstances.

Further information on the situation nationally is available from NHS Inform.