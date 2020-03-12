All change as Mid Argyll pipe major steps down

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

After six full competition seasons in charge, Craig Lang has stepped down as pipe major of Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

A statement from the pipe band committee said: ‘Everyone associated with Mid Argyll Pipe Band would like to pay tribute to the incredible work Craig put in to making the band what it now is.

‘His dedication has resulted in back to back promotions from Grade 4B to Grade 3B from 2018 to now, as well as Grade 4B Champion of Champions, Grade 4B British Champions and Grade 4A European Champions.

‘We wish Craig all the very best in his future ventures.’

Craig, who took over from Struan Thorpe in 2013 aged just 21, told the Advertiser: ‘I intend on carrying on in the piping world, looking for a new challenge in the near future.

He added: ‘The biggest highlight of my time has to have been watching many young musicians develop through the band as players and as people. I’ve had the pleasure of working with a lot of amazing people along the way.’

Taking over the pipe major role will be Stephen Clark.

Stephen (aka Fozzy) joined the band ahead of the 2019 season having come from the Grade 1 Lomond and Clyde Pipe Band, where he was part of the band which won the Grade 2 Champion of Champions in 2017 as well as the British, United Kingdom and Scottish Championships.

In total he served 11 years with Lomond and Clyde, with a break away in 2015 and 2016 to play with the Grade 1 Police Scotland Fife. Before this, he played for David Urquhart Travel Pipes and Drums and Inverclyde Pipe Band.

Craig concluded: ‘I’d also like to thank all parents, supporters and committee members for their efforts over the years. I hope my time in charge was enjoyable for everyone involved. I wish Mid Argyll Pipe Band all the best.’